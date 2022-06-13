Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 372.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.