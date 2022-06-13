Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

