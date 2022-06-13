Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $18,259,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

