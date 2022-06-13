Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.88 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

