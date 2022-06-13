Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 3.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

