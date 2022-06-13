Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,945 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

