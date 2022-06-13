Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 196,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,617,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

