Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,232 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,232 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUN opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

