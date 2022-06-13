Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.