Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,971 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 341.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

