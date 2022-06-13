Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,860 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Altice USA by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS opened at $10.00 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

