Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,435. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.33 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

