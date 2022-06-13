Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $35.04 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.40, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.