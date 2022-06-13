Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

