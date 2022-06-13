Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of KT worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth $132,187,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of KT by 125.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 245,105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at about $3,106,000.

Get KT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KT opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

KT Profile (Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.