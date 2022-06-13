Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 26,247 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global-e Online worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

