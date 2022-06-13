Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 58,208 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,208 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ozon by 55.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZON opened at $11.60 on Monday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Ozon ( NASDAQ:OZON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.26 million during the quarter. Ozon had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 177.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

