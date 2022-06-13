Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,899.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 27,607 shares valued at $2,371,058. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $59.22 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

