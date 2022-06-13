Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,467 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

