Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,189 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,290,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 334,746 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

