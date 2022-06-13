Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 614,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,704,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,779 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

