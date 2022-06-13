Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $34.40 on Monday. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

