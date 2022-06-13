Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $46,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

