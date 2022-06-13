Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

PLD opened at $117.24 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

