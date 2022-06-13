Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.80.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

