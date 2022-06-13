Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 155 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $293.51 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

