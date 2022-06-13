Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,709 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.87 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.