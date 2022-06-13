Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,456 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $183.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.