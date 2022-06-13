Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $22,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $4,991,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $253,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $178.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

