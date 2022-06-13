Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $126.60 on Monday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

