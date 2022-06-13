Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

