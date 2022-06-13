Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,993,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $126.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.