ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $73,636,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,615 shares of company stock worth $8,831,103 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $208.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

