Robert W. Baird Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $298.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Shares of GNRC opened at $261.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Generac by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

