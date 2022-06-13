Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,140,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,454,000 after acquiring an additional 626,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 793,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 592,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after acquiring an additional 491,690 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

