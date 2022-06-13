Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Saia worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Saia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Saia by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Saia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $191.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.19. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.64 and a 52 week high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.64.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

