SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $325.53 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

