Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 65 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $333.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

