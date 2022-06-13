Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 9,731 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,332 shares of company stock worth $597,154. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.