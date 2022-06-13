Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

