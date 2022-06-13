Sei Investments Co. Acquires 50,489 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRB Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

