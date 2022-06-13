Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,457 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

