Sei Investments Co. Buys 69,234 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $28,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

AFL stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

