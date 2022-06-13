Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $19,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $14,071,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $8,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

