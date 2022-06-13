Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.59. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

