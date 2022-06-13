Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,682,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.