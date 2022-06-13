Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

SPG opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

