Skye Global Management LP Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,492,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 23.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,388,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,044,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $23,542,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 372,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $125,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $6,608,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

