Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

SWK stock opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

