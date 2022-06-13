State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $25,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

State Street stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

